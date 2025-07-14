Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 3 of 6]

    America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250719-N-PV363-1411 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, move pallets on the ship’s starboard aircraft elevator during a replenishment-at-sea with the U.S. Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

