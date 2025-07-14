July 2025 construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building, known as the Fort McCoy South Barracks Project, is shown July 10, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)