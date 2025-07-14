USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Routine Multi-Aircraft Flight Operations as Part of Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250717-N-PV363-1421 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) taxi an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, while conducting flight operations as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in the Coral Sea, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)