    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Routine Multi-Aircraft Flight Operations as Part of Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 3 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Routine Multi-Aircraft Flight Operations as Part of Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250717-N-PV363-1184 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 prepare to taxi an MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in the Coral Sea, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

