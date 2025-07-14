2025 RAGBRAI Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing performs a flyover of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in Orange City, Iowa, July 19, 2025. The seven day cycling tour is the oldest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk) (Photo was color edited to enhance the subject).