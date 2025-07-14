Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th MCAS Unit Group Shot

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Glenn Brennan 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, commemorate their time in the field with a group photo at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS completed a medical field exercise that prepared them for mass casualty incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Glenn Brennan)

    This work, 108th MCAS Unit Group Shot, by SGT Glenn Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mass Casualty exercise
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Casualty training
    108th Medical Company
    Army
    Pennsylvania National Guard

