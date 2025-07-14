108th MCAS Unit Group Shot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, commemorate their time in the field with a group photo at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The 108th MCAS completed a medical field exercise that prepared them for mass casualty incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Glenn Brennan)