108th training at Fort Indiantown Gap

U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Owens, a combat medic with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, takes a break from a mass casualty exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The exercise focused on improving Role I and Role II triage, stabilization and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)