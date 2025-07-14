Combat Medic Training

U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct mass casualty training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The exercise focused on improving Role I and Role II triage, stabilization and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)
