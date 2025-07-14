Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medic Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Combat Medic Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct mass casualty training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2025. The exercise focused on improving Role I and Role II triage, stabilization and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 15:49
    Photo ID: 9190286
    VIRIN: 250718-Z-TV920-1002
    Resolution: 3703x2664
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Combat Medic Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap

