Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County this week. More than 98,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed in across the county so far.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9190271
    VIRIN: 250718-A-GI410-7647
    Resolution: 3000x2049
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County
    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County
    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County
    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County
    Personal property debris recovery restarted in Polk County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download