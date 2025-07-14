Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF Band Performs in Dominican Republic CP25 [Image 5 of 6]

    USFF Band Performs in Dominican Republic CP25

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Chief Musician Collin Reichow, assigned to United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” plays the trumpet during a performance at Central Park of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP25
    Enduring Promise

