PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Chief Musician Collin Reichow, assigned to United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” plays the trumpet during a performance at Central Park of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 13:41
|Photo ID:
|9190247
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-DF135-1006
|Resolution:
|5345x3007
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFF Band Performs in Dominican Republic CP25 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.