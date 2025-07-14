Warriors compete in cycling at 2025 DoD Warrior Games

U.S. Air Force retired Capt. Rachel Brummond, right, and Senior Airman retired Madison Cole, Team Air Force athletes, compete in a cycling road race at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 19 2025. Cycling was divided into time trials and road races, with divisions for Warriors using recumbent, handcycles, and upright bicycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)
