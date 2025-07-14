Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors compete in cycling at 2025 DoD Warrior Games [Image 4 of 6]

    Warriors compete in cycling at 2025 DoD Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Athletes from various branches line up before cycling time trials at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 19 2025. Cycling was divided into time trials and road races, with divisions for Warriors using recumbent, handcycles, and upright bicycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

