Warriors compete in cycling at 2025 DoD Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Staff Sgt. Allison Smith, Team Air Force athlete, lines up before cycling time trials at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 19 2025. Cycling was divided into time trials and road races, with divisions for Warriors using recumbent, handcycles, and upright bicycles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)