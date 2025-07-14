2025 DoD Warrior Games Limitless Lanes Event

A child has his face painted during the Limitless Lanes event on July 18, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1LT Alicia Mazzante)
