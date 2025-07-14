USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250717-N-WJ234-1086 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Richard Hubshman, center, from Kwajalein, Marshall Island, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fernando Romero-Escoval, from Seattle, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, recalibrate machinery on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)