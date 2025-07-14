Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250717-N-WJ234-1086 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Richard Hubshman, center, from Kwajalein, Marshall Island, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fernando Romero-Escoval, from Seattle, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, recalibrate machinery on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 08:17
    Photo ID: 9190140
    VIRIN: 250717-N-WJ234-1086
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC 25
    MH-60S Seahawk
    USS America
    VMM 265 (Rein.)
    talismansabre25
    maintenance

