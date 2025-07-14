USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250717-N-WJ234-1123 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elijah Alicea, from New Haven, Connecticut, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Ren.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, solders electrical components on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)