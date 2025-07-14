250717-N-WJ234-1033 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 perform corrective maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to HSC 25 in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9190134
|VIRIN:
|250717-N-WJ234-1033
|Resolution:
|8256x5264
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.