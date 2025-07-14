USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance during Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250717-N-WJ234-1023 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Sergio Huerta, from Los Angeles, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 performs corrective maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to HSC 25 in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)