    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts BTL Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts BTL Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250717-N-BW367-1486 CORAL SEA (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in Between the Lifelines oleoresin capsicum (OC) level one training course in the ship’s hangar bay during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 17. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

