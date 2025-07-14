CSAF Greets U.S. Airmen at RIAT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. David Allvin, USAF Chief of Staff, greets an airman from the 501st Combat Support Wing during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2025. One of the many benefits of RIAT is exposing allies, partner nations and the general public to our aircraft and the aircrews who operate them. These aircraft demonstrate our vast capabilities and ability to rapidly respond to threats and assure allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)