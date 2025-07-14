CSAF Greets U.S. Airmen at RIAT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. David Allvin, USAF Chief of Staff, and his wife, Gina Allvin, greet an airman from the 108th Refueling Wing during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2025. RIAT is a means for us to remove barriers and foster a sense of solidarity and mutual support among allied and partner nations. This shared sense of purpose enhances the overall effectiveness of collective defense efforts, improving interoperability and strengthening trust among participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)