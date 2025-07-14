CSAF Greets U.S. Airmen at RIAT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. David Allvin, USAF Chief of Staff, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2025. The annual Royal International Air Tattoo is the world’s largest international airshow held July 18-20, 2025, at RAF Fairford, England. This year’s event will feature a U-2S Dragon Lady demonstration and showcase U.S. Air Force and Army static aircraft and equipment. U.S. military participation in RIAT highlights the value of U.S. force presence in Europe, demonstrates U.S.

commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)