CSAF Greets U.S. Airmen at RIAT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. David Allvin, USAF Chief of Staff, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 19, 2025. The interaction and exchanges we have with allies and partners at events like RIAT allows us to learn from and leverage the strengths and capabilities our allies and partners bring to the table. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)