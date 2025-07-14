Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native Fury 25: AAV Load up [Image 14 of 14]

    Native Fury 25: AAV Load up

    JORDAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    A crane operator lifts an amphibious assault vehicle onto a cargo ship to be transported back to Camp Lejeune as part of exercise Native Fury 25 in Jordan, July 14, 2025. Native Fury 25 is a biannual exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Prepositioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 06:05
    Photo ID: 9190068
    VIRIN: 250714-M-XP317-1527
    Resolution: 6534x4356
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JO
    USTRANSCOM
    NATIVEFURY25
    MARCENT
    USMC
    2nd MLG
    CENTCOM

