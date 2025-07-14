Jordanian personnel communicate with a crane operator using hand and arm signals to lift an amphibious assault vehicle into a cargo ship to be transported back to Camp Lejeune as part of exercise Native Fury 25 in Jordan, July 14, 2025. Native Fury 25 is a biannual exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Prepositioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9190066
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-XP317-1521
|Resolution:
|6180x4120
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native Fury 25: AAV Load up [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.