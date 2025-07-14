Pvt. Ivan Isaac, a member of 1st Battalion, Third Field Artillery Regiment, smiles in front of his M1087 Expansible Van in Queensland, Australia on July 18, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9189889
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-HF218-1356
|Resolution:
|2924x4386
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Long Way from Home: A Smiling Soldier Joins International Live Fire Mission, by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.