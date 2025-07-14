Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Long Way from Home: A Smiling Soldier Joins International Live Fire Mission

    AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Ivan Isaac, a member of 1st Battalion, Third Field Artillery Regiment, smiles in front of his M1087 Expansible Van in Queensland, Australia on July 18, 2025.

    talismansabre25

