    Team Air Force competes in 2025 Warrior Games powerlifting competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Air Force competes in 2025 Warrior Games powerlifting competition

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Dave Adkins, Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, fistbumps Warrior Games team members after completing a lift at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 18 2025. Nearly 200 warriors across all services participated in 11 different adaptive sports, coming together to compete on the DoD level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 23:51
    VIRIN: 250719-F-UB464-1103
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
