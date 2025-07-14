Team Air Force competes in 2025 Warrior Games powerlifting competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Supporters from various services fill the stands before the powerlifting competition at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 18 2025. Nearly 200 warriors across all services participated in 11 different adaptive sports, coming together to compete on the DoD level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)