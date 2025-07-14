U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Garcia, Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, completes a lift during the powerlifting competition at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 18 2025. Nearly 200 warriors across all services participated in 11 different adaptive sports, coming together to compete on the DoD level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9189753
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-UB464-1026
|Resolution:
|5512x3675
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Air Force competes in 2025 Warrior Games powerlifting competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.