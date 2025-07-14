Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Limitless Lane Event [Image 1 of 10]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Limitless Lane Event

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong 

    DoD Warrior Games

    A Family member of an athlete for the Department of Defense Warrior Games gets his face painted during the Limitless Lane event July, 18, 2025, at Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 23:34
    Photo ID: 9189736
    VIRIN: 250718-A-BE831-4056
    Resolution: 5726x3817
    Size: 875.92 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Limitless Lane Event [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Sakdaratanak Nong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

