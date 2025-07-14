U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kierstyn Daut, a paramedic assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, tightens a ratchet strap over a generator during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC 2025 is a part of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series and demonstrates the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to integrating the latest technology and military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9189624
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-LX394-1206
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|520.03 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.