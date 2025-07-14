Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025 [Image 16 of 16]

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025

    GUAM

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kierstyn Daut, a paramedic assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, tightens a ratchet strap over a generator during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC 2025 is a part of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series and demonstrates the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to integrating the latest technology and military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9189624
    VIRIN: 250717-F-LX394-1206
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 520.03 KB
    Location: GU
    This work, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Alaska
    DLE2025

