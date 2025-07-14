Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kierstyn Daut, a paramedic, Capt. Siara Kelly, a trauma nurse, and Senior Airman Sara Sabol, a medical technician, all assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, perform medical treatment for a simulated injured patient during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)