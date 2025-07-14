Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025 [Image 14 of 16]

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen from 673rd Medical Group participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025

    GUAM

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Sabol, a medical technician assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, performs medical response and care to a simulated injured patient as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Alaska
    DLE2025

