Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen assigned to the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron participate Resolute Force Pacific 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Stark, a petroleum oil and lubricant distributor assigned to the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, left, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Farnsworth, a fuels distribution operator assigned to the 673rd LRS, prepares a R-11 refueling truck for refueling the F-16 Fighting Falcons during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)