Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen participate in Valkyrie Training during Resolute Force Pacific 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Sabol, a medical technician assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, tightens a ratchet strap over a generator during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC 2025 is a part of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series and demonstrates the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to integrating the latest technology and military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)