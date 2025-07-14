Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen participate in Valkyrie Training during Resolute Force Pacific 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kierstyn Daut, a paramedic assigned to the 673rd Medical Group, left, and Senior Airman Sara Sabol, a medical technician assigned to the 673rd MDG, performs a blood transfusion on Staff Sgt. Keagan Arledge, Non-commissioned officer in charge of Fuels management flight assigned to the 673rd Logistics Readiness Fuels Management Flight, as part of training during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)