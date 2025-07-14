Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Airmen participate in Valkyrie Training during Resolute Force Pacific 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keagan Arledge, Non-commissioned officer in charge of Fuels management flight assigned to the 673rd Logistics Readiness Fuels Management Flight, volunteers to do a blood transfusion for training purposes during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Guam, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)