Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver during the Cocoa Beach air show in Florida, July 12, 2025. The team joined the community in celebrating Cocoa Beach’s 100th anniversary, marking a century of coastal heritage and patriotic spirit, while showcasing the unmatched power, agility, and precision of America’s fifth-generation fighter and reinforcing public trust in the Air Force’s mission to fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 9189417
    VIRIN: 250712-F-CC148-1002
    Resolution: 1901x2661
    Size: 564.42 KB
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Raptor Soars in Celebration of Cocoa Beach Centennial
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower
    Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download