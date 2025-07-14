Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Warrior Games Powerlifting: Strength in Action [Image 11 of 12]

    2025 Warrior Games Powerlifting: Strength in Action

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Marley Kamara 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Tracey Rodriguez competes in the powerlifting event during the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 18, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Marley Kamara)

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive recovery

