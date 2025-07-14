2025 Warrior Games Powerlifting: Strength in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, left, U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicole Stickel, middle, and U.S. Marine Corps. Gunnery Sgt. Tracey Rodriguez, celebrates on the podium after medaling in the powerlifting competition at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 18, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Marley Kamara)