U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver during the Cocoa Beach air show in Florida, July 12, 2025. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9189413
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-CC148-1007
|Resolution:
|3558x2846
|Size:
|850.33 KB
|Location:
|COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
This work, Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.