Honoring 100 Years of Cocoa Beach with Fifth-Generation Airpower

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver during the Cocoa Beach air show in Florida, July 12, 2025. The team joined the community in celebrating Cocoa Beach’s 100th anniversary, marking a century of coastal heritage and patriotic spirit, while showcasing the unmatched power, agility, and precision of America’s fifth-generation fighter and reinforcing public trust in the Air Force’s mission to fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9189406
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-CC148-1005
|Resolution:
|4009x3207
|Size:
|907 KB
|Location:
|COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
