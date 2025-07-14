Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Victory with Honors Ceremony July 18, 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    1st Infantry Division Victory with Honors Ceremony July 18, 2025

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, presided over a Victory with Honors Ceremony where Col. Jabari M. Miller accepted his new position, on Fort Riley, KS, July 18, 2025. Miller, who formerly served as a Federal Executive Fellow at the Brookings Institution, will serve as the Deputy Commanding Officer, Maneuver for the 1st Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9189268
    VIRIN: 250718-A-TS338-1064
    Resolution: 4234x2823
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Victory with Honors Ceremony July 18, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1ID
    Victory with Honors Ceremony
    Year of the warrior

