1st Infantry Division Victory with Honors Ceremony July 18, 2025

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, presided over a Victory with Honors Ceremony where Col. Jabari M. Miller accepted his new position, on Fort Riley, KS, July 18, 2025. Miller, who formerly served as a Federal Executive Fellow at the Brookings Institution, will serve as the Deputy Commanding Officer, Maneuver for the 1st Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)
