Aircraft maintenance at DM

A U.S. Air Force maintainer performs preventative maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2025. Maintainers play a vital role in keeping the A-10 operational as the Air Force transitions its fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)