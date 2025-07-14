Aircraft maintenance at DM

A U.S. Air Force maintainer performs pre-flight checks on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2025. Maintainers ensure aircraft are safe, functional and ready for flight through detailed inspections and routine checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)
