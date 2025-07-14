A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II sits on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2025. The A-10C was the first Air Force aircraft specifically designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9189214
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-AD704-1013
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|658.72 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft maintenance at DM [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.