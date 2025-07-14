Aircraft maintenance at DM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot walks toward an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft for flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2025. A-10C pilots are trained to deliver precision close air support for ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)