    Breaking the Mold: How Innovation Powers AFTC’s Strategic Momentum [Image 2 of 2]

    Breaking the Mold: How Innovation Powers AFTC’s Strategic Momentum

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano 

    Air Force Test Center

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief master sergeant, takes a moment for a photo after coining Staff Sgt. Rhett Whittridge, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron innovation noncommissioned officer in charge, for his team's development of a scraper tool at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2025. Whittridge and SSgt Pierce led the development of a low-cost, precision tool for coating applications, an idea started as a prototype and is now enhancing maintenance across AFTC, Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 9188893
    VIRIN: 250717-F-NG544-1029
    Resolution: 7404x4936
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    innovation
    AFTC
    Edwards AFB
    412th AMXS

