Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief master sergeant, takes a moment for a photo after coining Staff Sgt. Rhett Whittridge, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron innovation noncommissioned officer in charge, for his team's development of a scraper tool at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2025. Whittridge and SSgt Pierce led the development of a low-cost, precision tool for coating applications, an idea started as a prototype and is now enhancing maintenance across AFTC, Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)
Breaking the Mold: How Innovation Powers AFTC's Strategic Momentum
